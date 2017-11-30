Health groups urge Congress not to allow AIDS fight to wane

WASHINGTON (AP) — A coalition of health advocacy groups is urging Congress not to allow the battle against AIDS to wane on President Donald Trump's watch.

The groups say in a letter sent Wednesday to senior Republicans and Democrats that they have "profound concern" about the direction the Trump administration appears to be taking in the global response to AIDS.

They say, "We are writing to sound the alarm."

In a news release accompanying the letter, the groups said the Trump administration had called for an $800 million cut in the 2018 budget from efforts to combat HIV and AIDS. While the groups credited Congress for dismissing the administration's proposed reductions, they say they are still worried about the trajectory of U.S.-backed programs to combat the disease.