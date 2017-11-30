Froome ready to ride Giro next year

MILAN (AP) — Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome says he will ride the Giro d'Italia next year in an attempt to win a third consecutive Grand Tour.

Froome won the Spanish Vuelta for the first time this year, and victory at the Giro would make him the seventh rider in history to win all three Grand Tours.

In an unexpected announcement, Froome said "it's a unique situation for me, having won the Tour and Vuelta and now having the opportunity to go to the Giro and attempt to win a third consecutive Grand Tour."

Team Sky said in a statement that Froome has not competed at the Giro since 2010, adding that the British rider will also try to win the Tour for a record-equaling fifth time next year.