Lawyers for convicted murderer say another man has confessed

LONDON (AP) — Lawyers for a British man who has been imprisoned for almost two decades for bludgeoning a mother and daughter to death say another convicted killer has confessed to the murders.

Michael Stone is serving three life sentences for killing Lin Russell and her 6-year-old daughter Megan in a 1996 hammer attack in a rural lane and seriously wounding Megan's sister, Josie.

He has always proclaimed his innocence, and his lawyers said Wednesday that convicted killer Levi Bellfield has admitted the murders.

Stone's lawyer, Paul Bacon, said "the confession is detailed and has a number of facts which are not in the public domain."

Bellfield is serving life for murdering two women and a 13-year-old girl, and the attempted murder of another woman.

Bacon says the confession has been sent to the Criminal Case Review Commission.