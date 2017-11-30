UN: Worst malnutrition since war is in besieged Syria suburb

BEIRUT (AP) — The United Nations children's agency says the worst malnutrition rate since the start of the Syria conflict nearly seven years ago has been recorded in a rebel-held suburb of Damascus, besieged since mid-2013.

Nearly half of the 400,000 people trapped in eastern Ghouta suburb, northeast of Damascus, are believed to be children, according to UNICEF.

The U.N. agency says Thursday a survey it conducted in the area in November found 11.9 percent of children under age 5 are suffering from acute malnutrition, a rise from only 2.1 percent according to a similar study in January.

UNICEF Regional Director Geert Cappelaere called for the lifting of the government-imposed siege.

The humanitarian call comes as U.N.-sponsored peace talks are underway in Geneva. The talks aim to bring the opposition and government face-to-face.