Greece: clashes erupt as foreclosed property auctions resume

Protesters clash with riot police outside a court room in Athens, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017. About 200 protesters clashed with police in an Athens cour
A riot policeman closes the door of the court as protesters try to avoid tear gas in Athens, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017. Protesters clashed with police
Protesters try to avoid tear gas released, outside a court in Athens, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017. Protesters clashed with police in an Athens court of a
Protesters clash with riot police outside a court room in Athens, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017. About 200 protesters clash with police at Athens court of
Protesters use a fire extinguisher against riot police who guard the entrance of a court room in Athens, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017. Protesters clashed
Protesters use a fire extinguisher against riot police guarding the entrance of a court room in Athens, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017. Protesters clashed w
A policeman fights with a protester outside a court room in Athens, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017. Protesters clash with police at Athens court of appeals
A protester fights with a policeman outside a court room in Athens, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017. Protesters clash with police at Athens court of appeals
Protesters throw a fire extinguisher at riot police who guard the entrance of a court room in Athens, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017. Protesters clashed wit
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek police have used tear gas to hold back dozens of protesters trying to disrupt foreclosed property auctions that resumed after a hiatus of several months.
Protesters pelted police with trash cans, fire extinguishers and other items at the Athens courthouse where the auctions were taking place Wednesday.
The auctions are a key component of Greece's bailout talks with creditors. They are seen as essential for banks to get a grip on the huge number of bad loans on their books.
Greece's government has promised that primary residences worth up to 300,000 euros ($355,000) won't be auctioned off.
But it has also dispatched police so that auctions can proceed, unlike previous times when protesters succeeded in halting proceedings.
Moreover, online auctions were due to start for the first time Wednesday.