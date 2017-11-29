  1. Home
Terrorism charges brought against 9 Turks held in Greece

By  Associated Press
2017/11/29 23:23

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities have brought terrorism charges against nine suspected left-wing militants from Turkey, who were arrested during a series of Athens flat raids ahead of a visit by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

An Athens prosecutor also Wednesday charged the eight men and one woman with offences including alleged arms and explosives possession, forgery and resisting arrest.

The eight were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of links with the Revolutionary People's Liberation Party-Front, which is deemed a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

About 20 Kurdish protesters gathered outside the Athens court house where the suspects were charged, holding banners and shouting slogans against their detention.

Defense lawyer Aleka Zorbala said her clients deny the charges, and linked their arrests with Erdogan's scheduled Dec. 7-8 visit.