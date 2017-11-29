5 ex-high school hockey players to stand trial for fight

MONTGOMERYVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Five former high school hockey players in Pennsylvania will stand trial on assault charges stemming from an on-ice brawl earlier this year.

At a preliminary hearing Tuesday, prosecutors alleged it was a planned attack during the Ridley High School players' final game in March.

Defense attorneys argued that fighting is just a part of the game.

Ridley was losing 7-1 to Central Bucks West with seven minutes to go in a tournament quarterfinal game when the brawl started.

Prosecutors allege the five seniors knew that since it was likely their last game they couldn't be suspended for fighting, so they took out their frustrations on CB West players.

Three CB West players were injured, including one with a broken nose and a broken bone around his eye.

An arraignment is set for Jan. 17.