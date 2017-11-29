Everton set to hire Allardyce as replacement for Koeman

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton is set to hire Sam Allardyce as its next manager, ending the Premier League club's five-week search for a replacement for Ronald Koeman.

Everton says Allardyce will be at the club's training ground Wednesday to finalize the terms of his contract.

Everton turned to Allardyce after failing in a bid to take Marco Silva away from Premier League rival Watford. Allardyce publicly distanced himself from the position two weeks ago following initial talks with Everton.

Allardyce will return to Premier League management six months after quitting Crystal Palace. Before that, he spent barely two months as England coach before leaving the job following an undercover newspaper investigation.

Caretaker manager David Unsworth will remain in charge of the team for the league match against West Ham later Wednesday.