Women leaders tackle gender equality at Iceland summit

REYKJAVIK, Iceland (AP) — Over 400 women political leaders from around the world are meeting in Iceland for an annual summit aimed at promoting gender equality inside and outside of the political sphere.

The summit sponsored by the Women Political Leaders Global Forum comes amid the sexual misconduct scandal that has rocked the world of politics, as well as the entertainment and media industries.

In Iceland, often regarded as a champion of gender equality, hundreds of women in politics have signed a pledge against sexual harassment and urged male colleagues to change their behavior.

Former Iceland President Vigdis Finnbogadottir, who defeated three male candidates in 1980, said Wednesday that the brave accounts given in recent weeks would improve the work environments for women in politics.

Women now account for 7 percent of world heads of state.