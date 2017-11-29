Group: Libyan groups loyal to army may have killed dozens

CAIRO (AP) — An international rights group says armed groups loyal to Libya's self-styled national army may have killed dozens of men in a town east of Benghazi.

Human Rights Watch says in a detailed report released on Wednesday that bodies of 36 men were found on Oct. 26, near the town of al-Abyar. Most were shot in the head.

HRW says relatives of six victims say the men had been arrested on various dates in Benghazi or other areas controlled by forces led by Field Marshal Khalifa Hifter who commands the self-styled army.

Libya descended into chaos following the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed dictator Moammar Gadhafi. The North African nation has three rival administrations, but a multitude of militias hold actual power on the ground.