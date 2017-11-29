Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, November 29, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A p.m. shower or two;88;75;A shower in spots;88;77;SSW;6;74%;52%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine;82;67;Sunny and beautiful;83;67;N;6;54%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Decreasing clouds;62;44;Partial sunshine;60;43;ENE;4;77%;5%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly cloudy;71;51;Cooler with rain;57;46;NE;7;80%;94%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower or two;43;34;Spotty showers;41;30;NNW;7;88%;85%;0

Anchorage, United States;A snow shower;33;21;Partly sunny;27;17;NNE;6;83%;14%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Decreasing clouds;52;36;Partly sunny;52;38;NE;5;66%;33%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Increasing clouds;28;13;Cloudy;28;18;ENE;7;63%;59%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Increasing clouds;91;73;A thunderstorm;83;68;ESE;9;69%;66%;7

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;60;47;Partly sunny;66;60;S;7;74%;44%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;A p.m. shower or two;71;60;A p.m. shower or two;73;60;NNE;6;71%;74%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny, nice;71;47;Sunny and pleasant;73;48;NNW;8;43%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;85;74;A heavy a.m. t-storm;80;74;NW;4;90%;88%;2

Bangalore, India;More clouds than sun;85;65;A stray shower;76;66;E;12;78%;69%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Inc. clouds;92;80;A few showers;92;77;NE;7;65%;75%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Showers around;55;37;Partly sunny;54;37;NW;11;47%;0%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, cold;34;21;Partly sunny, chilly;39;23;SW;10;18%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;50;39;Occasional rain;49;36;N;9;80%;75%;0

Berlin, Germany;Turning cloudy;42;31;Mostly cloudy;38;30;WNW;3;72%;44%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;68;47;An afternoon shower;69;50;WNW;4;69%;66%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;82;65;A t-storm in spots;76;64;NNW;9;74%;70%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Rain/snow showers;39;33;Snow and rain;35;21;WNW;9;89%;79%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Showers of rain/snow;42;33;Spotty showers;39;28;WNW;7;84%;84%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Sun and clouds;44;28;Mostly cloudy;49;44;SW;6;88%;75%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Afternoon rain;38;34;Decreasing clouds;39;25;WNW;7;84%;38%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Pleasant and warmer;79;66;Mostly sunny;79;65;ENE;11;56%;8%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Variable cloudiness;91;63;A shower or t-storm;86;63;SSW;5;45%;66%;5

Busan, South Korea;Becoming cloudy;57;37;Partly sunny, cooler;50;30;NW;9;31%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and nice;73;56;Partial sunshine;73;56;NE;7;54%;2%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;77;59;Mostly sunny, nice;78;61;SSE;13;55%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;84;67;A t-storm in spots;80;68;ENE;3;63%;55%;7

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;86;76;Cloudy with showers;84;76;E;12;86%;92%;2

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, cooler;48;41;Clouds breaking;52;34;NNW;11;52%;4%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Rain and a t-storm;86;77;Rain and a t-storm;82;76;SSE;11;85%;100%;2

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rain and drizzle;39;31;A passing shower;37;31;NE;4;84%;66%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;87;76;Mostly sunny;86;75;NNW;5;59%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Not as warm;66;47;Sunny and pleasant;68;46;NNE;7;56%;1%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm in spots;89;76;A couple of showers;89;75;SSE;6;81%;86%;10

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;82;50;Hazy sunshine;81;50;NW;4;51%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;59;29;Plenty of sunshine;54;36;SSW;6;35%;1%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Fog will lift;80;61;Hazy sun;81;60;N;5;56%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A couple of t-storms;90;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;76;W;5;81%;81%;3

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny, chilly;41;33;Clouds and sun;41;30;NW;15;85%;26%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny, cooler;50;34;Clouds and sun;57;37;N;7;37%;16%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rain, heavy at times;68;53;A shower or two;62;48;E;8;72%;56%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;78;68;A little rain;80;64;NNE;6;80%;88%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun;76;55;A few showers;78;56;NE;6;57%;74%;13

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;82;72;A t-storm in spots;81;70;ENE;10;72%;73%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Rain/snow showers;38;34;A little a.m. snow;36;33;E;8;94%;85%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Spotty showers;84;75;Clouds and sun;93;75;E;5;66%;38%;7

Hong Kong, China;Some sun, a shower;82;71;Decreasing clouds;81;65;NE;8;65%;43%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;85;75;A shower;83;74;ENE;9;69%;84%;1

Hyderabad, India;Clouds and sun, nice;83;59;Partly sunny;84;59;E;5;52%;1%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;77;46;Hazy sunshine;74;45;N;5;51%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;53;49;Pleasant and warmer;61;55;SSW;9;63%;32%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;90;77;Couple of t-storms;86;75;W;13;81%;72%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine, pleasant;87;75;Sunny and nice;86;75;N;10;54%;8%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;79;58;A p.m. t-storm;80;59;S;8;51%;80%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine;58;29;Sunny;57;28;SW;3;27%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;86;61;Sunny and nice;88;59;NE;8;22%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;66;43;Mostly sunny;69;44;SSE;4;68%;16%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;94;65;Sunny and pleasant;92;65;NNW;13;20%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;A little icy mix;36;35;Afternoon rain;44;42;SSE;10;88%;88%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;89;75;A t-storm in spots;89;75;NNE;5;59%;55%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;87;73;A t-storm in spots;87;72;NW;5;72%;77%;11

Kolkata, India;Sunny and nice;82;55;Hazy sunshine;81;57;NNW;6;55%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Heavy p.m. showers;84;76;A t-storm in spots;86;75;N;7;78%;57%;2

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers and t-storms;59;38;A t-storm in spots;64;38;SSE;8;42%;65%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;89;76;A morning shower;88;77;SSW;5;72%;53%;8

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny, nice;71;63;More clouds than sun;71;63;S;9;73%;16%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Showers around;59;43;Mostly sunny;56;42;NNE;9;57%;0%;2

London, United Kingdom;Chilly with some sun;43;31;Mostly sunny, cold;38;35;NNW;14;68%;70%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny, nice;74;53;Mostly sunny, nice;75;55;NE;4;44%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;86;76;Partly sunny, nice;84;75;SSW;7;71%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Decreasing clouds;55;31;Partly sunny;51;33;NW;6;48%;2%;2

Male, Maldives;Cloudy with showers;85;81;Cloudy, downpours;85;81;W;15;83%;99%;2

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;85;76;Cloudy with showers;87;77;WSW;5;79%;81%;6

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun;88;79;A t-storm in spots;90;78;ENE;6;72%;66%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Warmer with sunshine;96;71;Turning cloudy, hot;93;69;NNE;14;37%;77%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;73;42;Partly sunny;70;39;NNE;5;35%;1%;5

Miami, United States;A shower or two;82;73;A shower or two;81;70;NNE;11;64%;55%;4

Minsk, Belarus;An icy mix;32;30;Afternoon rain;36;33;SE;9;95%;88%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, nice;88;77;Mostly sunny, nice;88;76;E;11;64%;5%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;76;59;Mostly sunny, nice;77;60;NE;10;52%;11%;11

Montreal, Canada;Turning sunny;38;19;High clouds;36;32;S;3;66%;75%;1

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;25;23;A bit of ice;30;29;SSE;8;65%;81%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;93;68;Hazy sunshine;93;68;N;6;40%;0%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-storm;79;59;A shower or t-storm;75;59;NNE;12;72%;66%;8

New York, United States;Sunshine and breezy;59;36;Partly sunny;48;43;S;5;55%;59%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;More sun than clouds;67;47;Mostly sunny;67;47;NNW;6;55%;4%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Increasing clouds;15;12;Low clouds;18;12;S;4;90%;27%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cooler;59;48;Mostly cloudy;60;43;WNW;8;62%;16%;1

Oslo, Norway;Rather cloudy;30;25;A snow shower;28;21;N;7;67%;56%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny, colder;37;19;Rain and drizzle;37;30;SW;8;71%;66%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A couple of t-storms;84;78;Morning showers;84;79;ENE;10;81%;88%;6

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;86;76;A t-storm in spots;84;76;NW;6;86%;74%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;89;75;Brief a.m. showers;87;76;E;7;76%;76%;6

Paris, France;A passing shower;44;35;A passing shower;40;32;NW;8;58%;82%;1

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;74;55;Mostly sunny;74;56;ESE;14;43%;1%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A shower in the p.m.;89;75;Sun and clouds;91;74;N;8;65%;19%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm in spots;89;78;A stray thunderstorm;91;77;NE;6;71%;65%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;90;68;A t-storm in spots;89;69;E;4;56%;44%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower or two;40;33;A few flurries;37;28;WSW;6;72%;66%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Colder;39;16;Mostly sunny, colder;29;8;NW;8;20%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;66;50;Spotty showers;64;51;NE;8;75%;94%;6

Rabat, Morocco;A few showers;72;56;A downpour;63;42;N;9;69%;56%;1

Recife, Brazil;Nice with some sun;86;77;Clouds and sun, nice;87;77;ENE;9;61%;63%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain/snow showers;38;38;Rain and drizzle;44;42;SSW;9;93%;86%;0

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;37;32;Cloudy, p.m. snow;36;33;E;6;95%;89%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;78;68;Periods of sun;80;71;E;8;66%;80%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and nice;77;58;Sunshine;83;57;SE;7;44%;8%;4

Rome, Italy;Periods of rain;57;47;A morning shower;57;41;SW;9;61%;76%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;34;29;A little snow;35;33;SSE;8;72%;86%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;61;48;Mostly sunny;61;49;WNW;6;61%;2%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;77;65;Showers and t-storms;78;65;ENE;7;71%;82%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A passing shower;86;76;A shower in places;86;75;S;8;68%;42%;4

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;78;65;Partly sunny;77;65;N;9;73%;14%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and beautiful;75;41;Sunny and pleasant;76;43;ENE;5;29%;3%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;80;55;Mostly sunny;84;56;WSW;6;40%;14%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny, nice;84;72;A t-storm in spots;83;71;N;4;77%;55%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sun and clouds;56;34;Mostly sunny;54;33;NNE;6;60%;0%;2

Seattle, United States;Variable cloudiness;50;42;Rain and drizzle;47;43;S;7;83%;85%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Cooler;45;23;Mostly sunny, chilly;37;18;NNW;6;22%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;58;48;Rain and drizzle;54;46;NNE;12;52%;60%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;89;79;A t-storm in spots;89;79;WNW;11;76%;57%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Decreasing clouds;36;23;Periods of rain;46;38;ESE;9;90%;88%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;85;75;A shower in spots;85;75;E;6;71%;52%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Rain and drizzle;41;29;Mostly cloudy;36;32;NNE;4;97%;74%;0

Sydney, Australia;Variable cloudiness;78;70;A shower in the a.m.;80;71;NE;12;65%;59%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;84;72;Occasional rain;76;66;ENE;10;74%;81%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain/snow showers;37;31;A little a.m. snow;34;31;E;7;90%;85%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Chilly with some sun;46;33;Increasing clouds;50;37;NNE;4;69%;58%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Rain and drizzle;41;33;Clouds and sun;49;33;N;11;76%;35%;2

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;55;40;Brilliant sunshine;59;40;S;8;24%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;A shower or two;72;57;Mostly sunny;72;55;NNE;7;59%;1%;3

Tirana, Albania;Sun and clouds;59;53;Periods of rain;65;48;N;15;77%;94%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;61;49;A little rain;50;43;NE;8;73%;81%;1

Toronto, Canada;Cooler;42;29;Rain and drizzle;43;34;W;11;79%;64%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny, nice;72;59;Turning cloudy;78;60;SSW;9;39%;4%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Warmer;76;54;Brief p.m. showers;63;48;NW;6;74%;92%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny, but very cold;-4;-18;Sunny, but cold;7;-14;S;6;74%;27%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain;47;42;Rain and drizzle;45;41;SSE;6;77%;92%;0

Vienna, Austria;A shower or two;40;33;Snow and rain;38;22;W;10;77%;78%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Clouds and sun, warm;85;70;Sunny and very warm;91;70;E;6;49%;36%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little p.m. snow;35;31;Periods of snow;35;33;ESE;8;80%;89%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Snow and rain;36;31;Snow, rain mixing in;34;30;W;6;97%;92%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;65;59;Partly sunny;68;58;ENE;13;75%;22%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy and very warm;93;71;Mostly sunny;92;70;NNW;6;59%;1%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;49;32;Partly sunny;46;23;E;3;70%;29%;2

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit