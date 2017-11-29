Tiffany tops Street 3Q forecasts

NEW YORK (AP) — Tiffany & Co. on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $100.2 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 80 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The luxury jeweler posted revenue of $976.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $960 million.

Tiffany shares have risen 21 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 17 percent. The stock has climbed 20 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TIF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TIF