City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A p.m. shower or two;31;24;A shower in spots;31;25;SSW;10;74%;52%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine;28;19;Sunny and beautiful;28;20;N;10;54%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Decreasing clouds;17;6;Partial sunshine;15;6;ENE;6;77%;5%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly cloudy;22;10;Cooler with rain;14;8;NE;11;80%;94%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower or two;6;1;Spotty showers;5;-1;NNW;12;88%;85%;0

Anchorage, United States;A snow shower;0;-6;Partly sunny;-3;-8;NNE;10;83%;14%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Decreasing clouds;11;2;Partly sunny;11;4;NE;8;66%;33%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Increasing clouds;-3;-11;Cloudy;-2;-8;ENE;12;63%;59%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Increasing clouds;33;23;A thunderstorm;28;20;ESE;15;69%;66%;7

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;16;8;Partly sunny;19;16;S;11;74%;44%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;A p.m. shower or two;21;16;A p.m. shower or two;23;16;NNE;9;71%;74%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny, nice;22;8;Sunny and pleasant;23;9;NNW;12;43%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;29;23;A heavy a.m. t-storm;27;23;NW;7;90%;88%;2

Bangalore, India;More clouds than sun;29;19;A stray shower;24;19;E;19;78%;69%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Inc. clouds;33;26;A few showers;33;25;NE;11;65%;75%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Showers around;13;3;Partly sunny;12;3;NW;18;47%;0%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, cold;1;-6;Partly sunny, chilly;4;-5;SW;15;18%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;10;4;Occasional rain;9;2;N;15;80%;75%;0

Berlin, Germany;Turning cloudy;6;0;Mostly cloudy;3;-1;WNW;5;72%;44%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;20;8;An afternoon shower;21;10;WNW;7;69%;66%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;28;18;A t-storm in spots;25;18;NNW;14;74%;70%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Rain/snow showers;4;0;Snow and rain;2;-6;WNW;15;89%;79%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Showers of rain/snow;5;1;Spotty showers;4;-2;WNW;11;84%;84%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Sun and clouds;7;-2;Mostly cloudy;9;7;SW;10;88%;75%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Afternoon rain;3;1;Decreasing clouds;4;-4;WNW;11;84%;38%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Pleasant and warmer;26;19;Mostly sunny;26;18;ENE;17;56%;8%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Variable cloudiness;33;17;A shower or t-storm;30;17;SSW;7;45%;66%;5

Busan, South Korea;Becoming cloudy;14;3;Partly sunny, cooler;10;-1;NW;15;31%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and nice;23;14;Partial sunshine;23;13;NE;11;54%;2%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;25;15;Mostly sunny, nice;26;16;SSE;21;55%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;29;20;A t-storm in spots;27;20;ENE;5;63%;55%;7

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;30;24;Cloudy with showers;29;25;E;20;86%;92%;2

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, cooler;9;5;Clouds breaking;11;1;NNW;18;52%;4%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Rain and a t-storm;30;25;Rain and a t-storm;28;24;SSE;18;85%;100%;2

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rain and drizzle;4;-1;A passing shower;3;-1;NE;7;84%;66%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;31;24;Mostly sunny;30;24;NNW;9;59%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Not as warm;19;8;Sunny and pleasant;20;8;NNE;11;56%;1%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A couple of showers;32;24;SSE;10;81%;86%;10

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;28;10;Hazy sunshine;27;10;NW;7;51%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;15;-2;Plenty of sunshine;12;2;SSW;10;35%;1%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Fog will lift;27;16;Hazy sun;27;16;N;9;56%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A couple of t-storms;32;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;24;W;7;81%;81%;3

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny, chilly;5;0;Clouds and sun;5;-1;NW;24;85%;26%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny, cooler;10;1;Clouds and sun;14;3;N;11;37%;16%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rain, heavy at times;20;12;A shower or two;17;9;E;12;72%;56%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;26;20;A little rain;27;18;NNE;9;80%;88%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun;25;13;A few showers;26;13;NE;9;57%;74%;13

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;28;22;A t-storm in spots;27;21;ENE;17;72%;73%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Rain/snow showers;4;1;A little a.m. snow;2;0;E;12;94%;85%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Spotty showers;29;24;Clouds and sun;34;24;E;8;66%;38%;7

Hong Kong, China;Some sun, a shower;28;22;Decreasing clouds;27;18;NE;12;65%;43%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;29;24;A shower;28;24;ENE;15;69%;84%;1

Hyderabad, India;Clouds and sun, nice;28;15;Partly sunny;29;15;E;8;52%;1%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;25;8;Hazy sunshine;23;7;N;8;51%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;12;9;Pleasant and warmer;16;13;SSW;14;63%;32%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;32;25;Couple of t-storms;30;24;W;21;81%;72%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine, pleasant;30;24;Sunny and nice;30;24;N;16;54%;8%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;26;14;A p.m. t-storm;27;15;S;13;51%;80%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine;14;-2;Sunny;14;-2;SW;5;27%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;30;16;Sunny and nice;31;15;NE;13;22%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;19;6;Mostly sunny;20;6;SSE;7;68%;16%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;34;18;Sunny and pleasant;33;19;NNW;22;20%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;A little icy mix;2;2;Afternoon rain;6;5;SSE;16;88%;88%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;32;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;NNE;8;59%;55%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;31;23;A t-storm in spots;31;22;NW;8;72%;77%;11

Kolkata, India;Sunny and nice;28;13;Hazy sunshine;27;14;NNW;9;55%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Heavy p.m. showers;29;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;N;11;78%;57%;2

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers and t-storms;15;3;A t-storm in spots;18;3;SSE;13;42%;65%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;32;24;A morning shower;31;25;SSW;9;72%;53%;8

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny, nice;22;17;More clouds than sun;22;17;S;15;73%;16%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Showers around;15;6;Mostly sunny;13;6;NNE;15;57%;0%;2

London, United Kingdom;Chilly with some sun;6;-1;Mostly sunny, cold;3;1;NNW;22;68%;70%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny, nice;23;12;Mostly sunny, nice;24;13;NE;7;44%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;30;25;Partly sunny, nice;29;24;SSW;11;71%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Decreasing clouds;13;-1;Partly sunny;11;1;NW;9;48%;2%;2

Male, Maldives;Cloudy with showers;29;27;Cloudy, downpours;30;27;W;24;83%;99%;2

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;30;25;Cloudy with showers;31;25;WSW;8;79%;81%;6

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun;31;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;ENE;10;72%;66%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Warmer with sunshine;36;22;Turning cloudy, hot;34;20;NNE;22;37%;77%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;23;6;Partly sunny;21;4;NNE;8;35%;1%;5

Miami, United States;A shower or two;28;23;A shower or two;27;21;NNE;17;64%;55%;4

Minsk, Belarus;An icy mix;0;-1;Afternoon rain;2;1;SE;14;95%;88%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, nice;31;25;Mostly sunny, nice;31;25;E;18;64%;5%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;24;15;Mostly sunny, nice;25;15;NE;16;52%;11%;11

Montreal, Canada;Turning sunny;3;-7;High clouds;2;0;S;5;66%;75%;1

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;-4;-5;A bit of ice;-1;-2;SSE;13;65%;81%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;34;20;Hazy sunshine;34;20;N;10;40%;0%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-storm;26;15;A shower or t-storm;24;15;NNE;19;72%;66%;8

New York, United States;Sunshine and breezy;15;2;Partly sunny;9;6;S;8;55%;59%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;More sun than clouds;20;9;Mostly sunny;19;9;NNW;10;55%;4%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Increasing clouds;-10;-11;Low clouds;-8;-11;S;6;90%;27%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cooler;15;9;Mostly cloudy;15;6;WNW;13;62%;16%;1

Oslo, Norway;Rather cloudy;-1;-4;A snow shower;-2;-6;N;11;67%;56%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny, colder;3;-7;Rain and drizzle;3;-1;SW;13;71%;66%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A couple of t-storms;29;26;Morning showers;29;26;ENE;16;81%;88%;6

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A t-storm in spots;29;24;NW;9;86%;74%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;32;24;Brief a.m. showers;30;24;E;12;76%;76%;6

Paris, France;A passing shower;7;1;A passing shower;4;0;NW;13;58%;82%;1

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;23;13;Mostly sunny;23;13;ESE;22;43%;1%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A shower in the p.m.;32;24;Sun and clouds;33;23;N;12;65%;19%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A stray thunderstorm;33;25;NE;10;71%;65%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;32;20;A t-storm in spots;32;21;E;7;56%;44%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower or two;5;0;A few flurries;3;-2;WSW;10;72%;66%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Colder;4;-9;Mostly sunny, colder;-2;-13;NW;13;20%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;19;10;Spotty showers;18;11;NE;13;75%;94%;6

Rabat, Morocco;A few showers;22;13;A downpour;17;5;N;15;69%;56%;1

Recife, Brazil;Nice with some sun;30;25;Clouds and sun, nice;30;25;ENE;14;61%;63%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain/snow showers;4;3;Rain and drizzle;7;6;SSW;15;93%;86%;0

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;3;0;Cloudy, p.m. snow;2;0;E;10;95%;89%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;25;20;Periods of sun;26;21;E;13;66%;80%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and nice;25;14;Sunshine;28;14;SE;11;44%;8%;4

Rome, Italy;Periods of rain;14;8;A morning shower;14;5;SW;14;61%;76%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;1;-2;A little snow;2;1;SSE;13;72%;86%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;16;9;Mostly sunny;16;10;WNW;9;61%;2%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;25;18;Showers and t-storms;25;18;ENE;12;71%;82%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A passing shower;30;25;A shower in places;30;24;S;13;68%;42%;4

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;25;19;Partly sunny;25;18;N;14;73%;14%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and beautiful;24;5;Sunny and pleasant;25;6;ENE;7;29%;3%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;27;13;Mostly sunny;29;13;WSW;10;40%;14%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny, nice;29;22;A t-storm in spots;28;22;N;7;77%;55%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sun and clouds;14;1;Mostly sunny;12;0;NNE;9;60%;0%;2

Seattle, United States;Variable cloudiness;10;6;Rain and drizzle;8;6;S;11;83%;85%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Cooler;7;-5;Mostly sunny, chilly;3;-8;NNW;9;22%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;15;9;Rain and drizzle;12;8;NNE;19;52%;60%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;WNW;17;76%;57%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Decreasing clouds;2;-5;Periods of rain;8;3;ESE;15;90%;88%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;29;24;A shower in spots;29;24;E;10;71%;52%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Rain and drizzle;5;-2;Mostly cloudy;2;0;NNE;6;97%;74%;0

Sydney, Australia;Variable cloudiness;25;21;A shower in the a.m.;27;22;NE;20;65%;59%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;29;22;Occasional rain;25;19;ENE;16;74%;81%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain/snow showers;3;0;A little a.m. snow;1;-1;E;11;90%;85%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Chilly with some sun;8;0;Increasing clouds;10;3;NNE;6;69%;58%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Rain and drizzle;5;0;Clouds and sun;10;1;N;18;76%;35%;2

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;13;4;Brilliant sunshine;15;5;S;13;24%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;A shower or two;22;14;Mostly sunny;22;13;NNE;12;59%;1%;3

Tirana, Albania;Sun and clouds;15;12;Periods of rain;18;9;N;24;77%;94%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;16;9;A little rain;10;6;NE;13;73%;81%;1

Toronto, Canada;Cooler;5;-1;Rain and drizzle;6;1;W;18;79%;64%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny, nice;22;15;Turning cloudy;26;16;SSW;15;39%;4%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Warmer;25;12;Brief p.m. showers;17;9;NW;10;74%;92%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny, but very cold;-20;-28;Sunny, but cold;-14;-26;S;9;74%;27%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain;8;5;Rain and drizzle;7;5;SSE;9;77%;92%;0

Vienna, Austria;A shower or two;4;1;Snow and rain;3;-6;W;16;77%;78%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Clouds and sun, warm;29;21;Sunny and very warm;33;21;E;9;49%;36%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little p.m. snow;2;-1;Periods of snow;2;0;ESE;13;80%;89%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Snow and rain;2;-1;Snow, rain mixing in;1;-1;W;10;97%;92%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;18;15;Partly sunny;20;14;ENE;21;75%;22%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy and very warm;34;21;Mostly sunny;33;21;NNW;9;59%;1%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;9;0;Partly sunny;8;-5;E;4;70%;29%;2

