Painting looted during WWII returns to Poland with US help

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Representatives of the U.S. and Polish governments are publicly unveiling a 19th century painting that was looted during World War II and recovered by the FBI.

The ceremony Wednesday marked one of the latest recoveries of a cultural work by Poland, which saw much of its cultural patrimony destroyed or looted during the country's wartime occupation by Germany.

Poland's Culture Minister Piotr Glinski and the U.S. ambassador to Poland, Paul Jones, presented the small painting by Polish artist Robert Sliwinski in Warsaw on Wednesday.

The picture, showing a village street scene, was found after being put up for sale on an internet auction.

Glinski and Jones were joined by FBI agents who helped recover the painting from a town near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, acting on a tip from Poland's government.