Salvadoran officer handed to Spain in Jesuit massacre case

MADRID (AP) — Spanish authorities say a former Salvadoran colonel has been extradited to Spain to face charges relating to the 1989 massacre of six Jesuit priests and two others in El Salvador.

The National Court in Madrid said Inocente Orlando Montano, 76, arrived in Madrid from the United States on Wednesday and was placed in prison.

He is to be brought before the court Thursday.

Montano face charges for allegedly helping plan the attack on the Jesuit priests — five of whom were Spaniards — and two female employees.

U.S. court documents said Montano was part of a group of military officers accused of conspiring to kill the priests, who were helping organize peace talks during El Salvador's 1980-1992 civil war.