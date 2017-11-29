10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. 'FIRE WITH COURAGE FOR THE PARTY AND COUNTRY!'

North Korea's state media say leader Kim Jong Un ordered his engineers to launch a new intercontinental ballistic missile, a flight test where it demonstrated its reach deep into the U.S. mainland.

2. FACING TAX VOTE IN SENATE, TRUMP SEIZES ON CULTURAL FIGHTS

Ahead of a big tax vote, Trump brings attention to Pocahontas, NFL players who kneel during the national anthem, his disputes with the news media and Democrats who are "weak on crime."

3. WHAT POPE IS URGING IN MYANMAR

During a Mass in the predominantly Buddhist nation, the pontiff implores their long-suffering people to resist the temptation to exact revenge for the hurt they've endured.

4. BALI AIRPORT REOPENS, BUT VOLCANO STILL SPEWING ASH

Indonesia's president says the danger has not passed and urged anyone within mountain's exclusion zone on the resort island to get out "for the sake of their safety."

5. HOUSE TO VOTE ON MANDATORY SEXUAL HARASSMENT TRAINING

The vote comes amid a wave of accusations against lawmakers that has thrust the issue of gender hostility and discrimination onto Capitol Hill.

6. HOW IRAN IS CHALLENGING A TABOO

In a poor east Tehran neighborhood known for its drug addicts and dealers, a charity group is taking blood samples to test for the virus that causes AIDS.

7. 24-YEAR-OLD MAN ARRESTED IN TAMPA SERIAL KILLINGS

Police will charge Howell Emanuel Donaldson with four counts of first degree murder for a string of killings that have terrorized the neighborhood of Seminole Heights.

8. WHO IS READY TO SHOP

With consumer confidence up and unemployment low, millions more Americans shopped over the long holiday weekend than last year, initial numbers show.

9. BLACK, LATINO ACTS RULE GRAMMY NOMINATIONS

Jay-Z and Bruno Mars dominate in the top categories, giving those who perform rap, R&B and Latin music a strong chance at taking home the biggest awards.

10. GIANTS STUN BY BENCHING ELI MANNING

The two-time MVP of the Super Bowl will see his consecutive games streak end after 13 seasons and 210 games.