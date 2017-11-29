Missing Indonesian fisherman's body found near New Taipei City coast

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Rescuers on Tuesday recovered the missing body of the Indonesian fisherman who went missing after the vessel he was on sank on Sunday near the mouth of the Tamsui River, according to reports by Central News Agency.

A small vessel about 300 meters away from Taipei Port overturned on Sunday, throwing all on board into the water. Although rescuers at the time managed to save a Taiwanese crew member and two Indonesian crew, they were unsuccessful in rescuing two additional Indonesian fishermen and had been conducting search operations ever since in an attempt to find them.

National Airborne Service and coast guards have been conducting the search together since Sunday and it wasn't until 2:36 pm on Tuesday that the Airborne rescuers sent out a signal after they spotted what looked like a body around 800 meters off the coast of Waziwei in Bali Township of New Taipei City.

Upon getting the body to the shore around 3:30 pm, it was identified by the boat owner as one of the missing Indonesian crew.

The rescuers were still searching for the body of the fifth Indonesian crew member.