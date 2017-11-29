SUVs are main attraction at L.A. Auto Show

LOS ANGELES (AP) — This year's Los Angeles Auto Show will look a lot like America's roads: full of SUVs.

Hyundai and Nissan are debuting new small SUVs at the show, while Subaru will take the wraps off its new three-row SUV. Jeep will show a new version of its iconic Wrangler. Infiniti, Lexus, Lincoln and Porsche will all debut luxury SUVs.

A combination of low gas prices, growing millennial families and a host of new models is fueling the SUV boom. As of October, overall U.S. vehicle sales were down 2 percent compared to the same period last year, but SUV sales were up 6 percent, according to Autodata Corp.

The L.A. Auto Show opens to the public on Friday.