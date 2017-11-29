All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 24 17 5 2 36 88 62 Toronto 26 16 9 1 33 92 78 Detroit 25 10 10 5 25 70 74 Boston 22 10 8 4 24 60 66 Montreal 25 10 12 3 23 60 81 Ottawa 22 8 8 6 22 67 74 Florida 24 10 12 2 22 72 83 Buffalo 25 6 15 4 16 55 85 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Columbus 25 16 8 1 33 72 60 N.Y. Islanders 24 15 7 2 32 89 76 New Jersey 24 14 6 4 32 78 74 Washington 25 14 10 1 29 74 75 Pittsburgh 26 13 10 3 29 74 90 N.Y. Rangers 25 13 10 2 28 82 77 Carolina 23 10 8 5 25 68 70 Philadelphia 25 8 10 7 23 70 78 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 24 17 6 1 35 84 63 Nashville 24 15 6 3 33 76 68 Winnipeg 24 15 6 3 33 80 64 Dallas 24 13 10 1 27 70 69 Chicago 24 12 9 3 27 76 63 Minnesota 24 11 10 3 25 72 74 Colorado 22 11 9 2 24 73 71 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 23 15 7 1 31 81 69 Los Angeles 25 14 8 3 31 73 57 San Jose 23 13 8 2 28 61 51 Calgary 24 13 10 1 27 70 76 Vancouver 25 11 10 4 26 68 73 Anaheim 24 10 10 4 24 65 73 Edmonton 25 10 13 2 22 67 81 Arizona 27 6 17 4 16 66 98

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Florida 3, New Jersey 2

Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 4, OT

Montreal 3, Columbus 1

Winnipeg 7, Minnesota 2

Chicago 7, Anaheim 3

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 2, Buffalo 0

N.Y. Islanders 5, Vancouver 2

Columbus 3, Carolina 2, SO

Florida 5, N.Y. Rangers 4

San Jose 3, Philadelphia 1

Los Angeles 4, Detroit 1

Nashville 3, Chicago 2

Edmonton 3, Arizona 2, OT

Toronto 4, Calgary 1

Dallas 3, Vegas 0

Wednesday's Games

Ottawa at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Colorado, 9 p.m.