Favors scores 24, Jazz run away from Nuggets 106-77

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Derrick Favors scored 24 points, and the Utah Jazz used a dominant second half to pull away from the Denver Nuggets for a 106-77 victory on Tuesday night.

Rookie Donovan Mitchell added 16 points as Utah matched a season high with its third straight victory. Jonas Jerebko had 15 and Ricky Rubio finished with 13 points.

The Jazz opened the third quarter with a 20-6 run, and Denver never recovered. The Nuggets got a little loose with the ball after halftime and turned over the ball seven times in the third. The Jazz defense was more active and the Nuggets went cold from the field while Utah shot 52.6 percent from the field in the quarter.

The Jazz outscored the Nuggets 58-28 in the second half.