Taiwan's Wang Tzu-wei to play in PBL 2018

NEW DELHI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan's ace shuttler Wang Tzu-wei, ranked 10th in men's singles, will play for North Eastern Warriors, owned by T K Engineering Consortium Pvt Ltd, a firm based in India's Arunachal Pradesh state, bordering China, in the Premier Badminton League (PBL).

The Warriors is one of the two new teams for PBL's 2018 season beginning December 23.

Wang is one of the costliest players of the League, whose eight franchisees have been allowed to spend $24,000,000 each on their teams and $7,200,000 on a player.

Warrior's chief executive officer Bamang Tago told the Hindustan Times newspaper that some people from beyond our borders might read too much into us signing Wang, but we believe politics or diplomacy should not be mixed with sports.