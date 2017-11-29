Special screening of new film 'Viceroy's House' held for Indian students in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- On Sunday November 26, a special screening of the upcoming movie "Viceroy's House" was organized by a Taiwanese association called Jiou Di Association (就諦學堂 ) at the Broadway Cineplex in Taipei's Wenshan District for Indian students residing in Taiwan.

Around 20 tickets with refreshments were given to Indian students currently residing in Taipei for the special screening. Many showed up to learn about the history of their motherland and were thankful to the organizers for setting up the venue.

Sam Li, the founder of the association, originates from Hong Kong but has been living in Taiwan since 1997. He set up the association in the year 2012 because he was motivated to promote cultural exchange and ethnic integration between the local youth, overseas Chinese and residents of New Aboriginal communities in Taiwan.

Viceroy's House is an upcoming British-Indian movie scheduled for release on December 1. The plot revolves around Lord Mountbatten's time in India as its last viceroy and the intensifying violence between Muslims and Hindus that resulted in his decision to partition India before granting it independence in 1947.