Rights group: Venezuela protesters tortured, abused by state

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Human Rights Watch charges that Venezuelan security forces systematically abused opposition protesters detained during months of deadly political unrest earlier this year.

The New York-based rights group says in a report released Wednesday that some of the more than 5,000 people detained were beaten, sexually assaulted or given electrical shocks. It says repression reached a level "unseen in Venezuela in recent memory."

Venezuelans took to the streets in April after the government-stacked Supreme Court stripped the opposition-controlled congress of its last powers. The court quickly reversed course under a barrage of international criticism, but near-daily protests swelled into a general airing of grievances over Venezuela's high crime, sky-high inflation and shortages of food and medicine.

The government has long denied allegations of torture and says protesters instigated violence.