All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 24 17 5 2 36 88 62 9-2-1 8-3-1 5-1-0 Columbus 25 16 8 1 33 72 60 9-4-0 7-4-1 5-2-0 Toronto 26 16 9 1 33 92 78 8-5-0 8-4-1 5-1-1 N.Y. Islanders 24 15 7 2 32 89 76 8-0-2 7-7-0 4-3-0 New Jersey 24 14 6 4 32 78 74 6-4-2 8-2-2 1-1-0 Washington 25 14 10 1 29 74 75 8-4-0 6-6-1 3-2-0 Pittsburgh 26 13 10 3 29 74 90 8-2-1 5-8-2 3-1-0 N.Y. Rangers 25 13 10 2 28 82 77 10-5-2 3-5-0 2-3-2 Carolina 23 10 8 5 25 68 70 5-4-3 5-4-2 2-2-2 Detroit 25 10 10 5 25 70 74 4-4-4 6-6-1 3-5-0 Boston 22 10 8 4 24 60 66 6-4-2 4-4-2 0-1-2 Montreal 25 10 12 3 23 60 81 6-5-2 4-7-1 5-1-1 Philadelphia 25 8 10 7 23 70 78 4-5-4 4-5-3 1-0-3 Ottawa 22 8 8 6 22 67 74 4-5-5 4-3-1 2-1-1 Florida 24 10 12 2 22 72 83 5-4-2 5-8-0 3-3-1 Buffalo 25 6 15 4 16 55 85 3-8-1 3-7-3 2-4-2 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div St. Louis 24 17 6 1 35 84 63 9-3-0 8-3-1 4-1-0 Nashville 24 15 6 3 33 76 68 9-1-1 6-5-2 7-1-1 Winnipeg 24 15 6 3 33 80 64 8-2-1 7-4-2 5-1-0 Vegas 22 15 6 1 31 81 66 9-1-0 6-5-1 7-1-0 Los Angeles 25 14 8 3 31 73 57 7-5-2 7-3-1 3-3-2 San Jose 23 13 8 2 28 61 51 7-6-1 6-2-1 4-1-2 Calgary 24 13 10 1 27 70 76 6-6-0 7-4-1 3-2-0 Chicago 24 12 9 3 27 76 63 6-4-1 6-5-2 2-5-0 Vancouver 25 11 10 4 26 68 73 3-5-3 8-5-1 3-4-0 Dallas 23 12 10 1 25 67 69 9-2-0 3-8-1 1-6-0 Minnesota 24 11 10 3 25 72 74 6-3-2 5-7-1 3-5-0 Colorado 22 11 9 2 24 73 71 7-2-1 4-7-1 3-4-1 Anaheim 24 10 10 4 24 65 73 6-7-2 4-3-2 3-2-3 Edmonton 25 10 13 2 22 67 81 5-7-0 5-6-2 3-1-0 Arizona 27 6 17 4 16 66 98 2-8-1 4-9-3 1-4-2

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Florida 3, New Jersey 2

Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 4, OT

Montreal 3, Columbus 1

Winnipeg 7, Minnesota 2

Chicago 7, Anaheim 3

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 2, Buffalo 0

N.Y. Islanders 5, Vancouver 2

Columbus 3, Carolina 2, SO

Florida 5, N.Y. Rangers 4

San Jose 3, Philadelphia 1

Los Angeles 4, Detroit 1

Nashville 3, Chicago 2

Edmonton 3, Arizona 2, OT

Toronto 4, Calgary 1

Dallas at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Ottawa at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Colorado, 9 p.m.