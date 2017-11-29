TV drama "A Good Wife" raises Taiwan’s cultural profile in Caribbean, Latin America

Hit Taiwan TV drama “A Good Wife” is screening in the Caribbean and Latin America as part of efforts by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to raise international awareness of the nation’s pop culture and soft power.



The series is broadcast with English or Spanish dubbing and subtitles on 18 networks in 14 countries such as Republic of China (Taiwan) diplomatic allies El Salvador, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Honduras, St. Kitts and Nevis, as well as friendly nations like Argentina, Columbia and Peru.



MOFA Deputy Minister Paul Wen-liang Chang said Nov. 28 at a promotional event for the drama that pop culture is the main driver of Taiwan’s soft power and sets the table for broader cultural exchanges. In selecting a high-quality production like “A Good Wife” to fly the flag for the country, the MOFA is sharing what many consider an entertaining and interesting take on modern life in Taiwan with the world, he added.



According to Chang, ministry staffers spent nearly two years working to ensure the English and Spanish dubbing and subtitles were first rate and imbued with a high degree of realism. This is particularly important as viewers must be able to easily understand the story and relate to the characters, he said.



The 26-episode series centers on an unhappily married woman struggling to find her way while meeting the expectations of overbearing in-laws demanding she fulfill the traditional functions of a wife. It first aired locally starting June 2013 on cable network Gala Television and free-to-air channel TTV operated by Taipei City-headquartered Taiwan Television Enterprise Ltd.



This is the third time the MOFA has introduced a Taiwan TV drama to Latin America. “The Fierce Wife” and “The Way We Were” screened to critical acclaim and high ratings in 2016 and 2015, respectively.