Taiwanese chef listed among world’s top 100 chefs by French magazine

Taiwan-born restaurateur Andre Chiang was listed among the world’s top 100 chefs for 2018 in a list published Nov. 26 by French magazine Le Chef.



Michelin-starred Chiang was included in the Paris-based magazine’s rankings for the fourth consecutive year, alongside other chefs who demonstrate international leadership and exemplify the values of the profession, according to the publication. Over 550 Michelin two- and three-starred chefs around the world voted, choosing from among their peers those who have created the most unique and outstanding cuisine, Le Chef said.



This year’s list was dominated by chefs from Europe, with 41 from France, including Michel Troisgros, whose three-star Michelin restaurant is located in Ouches, northwest of Lyon. A total of 11 chefs from Japan were also featured, with Seiji Yamamoto making the top 10 for his Nihonryori Ryugin establishment in Tokyo.



Chiang, the only chef on the list from Taiwan, is widely known for his Singapore-based Restaurant Andre. He thanked the French publication for the honor on his personal Facebook account, noted that the accolade would be the last as Restaurant Andre is scheduled to close in February 2018.



In October, Chiang announced plans to return to Taiwan, stating that he wanted to focus on educating young local chefs. “After thirty years of a professional culinary career, returning to where I was born forty years ago has always been my dream,” he wrote in a statement, adding that it was a priority for him to pass on his culinary expertise and experience to the next generation of promising chefs in Taiwan.



Internationally renowned for his culinary excellence, Chiang trained under Michelin-starred chefs Jacques and Laurent Pourcel at Le Jardin des Sens, Montpellier in the south of France. After relocating to Singapore, he opened several restaurants, two of which have been listed on the San Pellegrino World’s 50 Best Restaurants.



Three years ago, Chiang launched his first establishment in his home country. Located in Taipei’s Zhongshan District, Raw serves modern interpretations of traditional Taiwan fare using seasonal local produce.