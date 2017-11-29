Kepu gets 2-match ban for shoulder charge on Scotland player

SYDNEY (AP) — Prop Sekope Kepu will miss two Super Rugby matches next season for New South Wales after he was suspended for three weeks for a shoulder charge during the Wallabies' test loss to Scotland last weekend.

Kepu was banned by World Rugby for his flying shoulder charge on Hamish Watson during the first half of Australia's 53-24 defeat at Murrayfield.

With Australian rugby entering the off-season, an independent World Rugby-appointed disciplinary committee ruled to hold the ban over until next year and suspended Kepu until March 4.

A Rugby Australia spokesman said Wednesday that Kepu would miss the last Waratahs trial match in 2018 and the first two matches of the Super Rugby season.

Kepu was shown a red card after his mis-timed challenge ended with Watson being struck in the side of the head.