Drunk driver flees after deadly crash with couple on scooter

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- In the early hours of this morning a drunk driver barreling down the road in Taipei's Shilin District collided with a couple on a scooter, killing the female passenger and injuring the male driver, before speeding off to try to avoid prosecution, reported Liberty Times.

Early this morning a 23-year-old man surnamed Hsu (許), while driving his silver sedan eastbound on Zhongzheng Road, is suspected to have run the red light at the intersection of Zhongzheng Road and Wenlin Road smashing into a couple waiting at the red light in the process. The massive impact caused the scooter's occupants to hurtle 10 meters away resulting in the 23-year-old female passenger surnamed Tsai (蔡) succumbing to her injuries in the hospital and the 28-year-old male driver surnamed (林) going into a coma.

Shilin police said that after the accident occurred, instead of coming to a full stop, Hsu actually stepped on the accelerator to flee the scene. Four or five scooter drivers at the scene who witnessed the hit and run immediately gave chase and were able to block his car 100 meters away at the intersection of Zhongshan Road.

After Hsu was finally stopped and arrested, his blood alcohol level was not only above the legal limit, he was so drunk that when he was taken to the police station, he fell fast asleep and refused to allow police to finish questioning him. It was not until he finally woke at daybreak that police were able to finish questioning him about the accident.

At the scene of the accident, he was found to have a blood alcohol level of 0.71 milligrams of alcohol per liter of breath (mg/L), well above the legal threshold of 0.15 mg/l. When he finally awoke from his slumber, he said that he had gone out to get something to eat at a snack bar on Yanping North Road, where he claims he only had 3 or 4 cans of beer.

Hsu is a resident of Yonghe District in New Taipei and is currently in his third year of college studying Applied Linguistics.

Prosecutors are preparing to charge him with negligent homicide.