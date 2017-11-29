|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|24
|17
|5
|2
|36
|88
|62
|Columbus
|25
|16
|8
|1
|33
|72
|60
|N.Y. Islanders
|24
|15
|7
|2
|32
|89
|76
|New Jersey
|24
|14
|6
|4
|32
|78
|74
|Toronto
|25
|15
|9
|1
|31
|88
|77
|Washington
|25
|14
|10
|1
|29
|74
|75
|Pittsburgh
|26
|13
|10
|3
|29
|74
|90
|N.Y. Rangers
|25
|13
|10
|2
|28
|82
|77
|Carolina
|23
|10
|8
|5
|25
|68
|70
|Detroit
|25
|10
|10
|5
|25
|70
|74
|Boston
|22
|10
|8
|4
|24
|60
|66
|Montreal
|25
|10
|12
|3
|23
|60
|81
|Philadelphia
|25
|8
|10
|7
|23
|70
|78
|Ottawa
|22
|8
|8
|6
|22
|67
|74
|Florida
|24
|10
|12
|2
|22
|72
|83
|Buffalo
|25
|6
|15
|4
|16
|55
|85
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|24
|17
|6
|1
|35
|84
|63
|Winnipeg
|24
|15
|6
|3
|33
|80
|64
|Vegas
|22
|15
|6
|1
|31
|81
|66
|Nashville
|23
|14
|6
|3
|31
|73
|66
|Los Angeles
|25
|14
|8
|3
|31
|73
|57
|San Jose
|23
|13
|8
|2
|28
|61
|51
|Calgary
|23
|13
|9
|1
|27
|69
|72
|Chicago
|23
|12
|8
|3
|27
|74
|60
|Vancouver
|25
|11
|10
|4
|26
|68
|73
|Dallas
|23
|12
|10
|1
|25
|67
|69
|Minnesota
|24
|11
|10
|3
|25
|72
|74
|Colorado
|22
|11
|9
|2
|24
|73
|71
|Anaheim
|24
|10
|10
|4
|24
|65
|73
|Edmonton
|24
|9
|13
|2
|20
|64
|79
|Arizona
|26
|6
|17
|3
|15
|64
|95
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Monday's Games
Florida 3, New Jersey 2
Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 4, OT
Montreal 3, Columbus 1
Winnipeg 7, Minnesota 2
Chicago 7, Anaheim 3
|Tuesday's Games
Tampa Bay 2, Buffalo 0
N.Y. Islanders 5, Vancouver 2
Columbus 3, Carolina 2, SO
Florida 5, N.Y. Rangers 4
San Jose 3, Philadelphia 1
Los Angeles 4, Detroit 1
Chicago at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Vegas, 10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Ottawa at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Anaheim at St. Louis, 9 p.m.
Winnipeg at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Toronto at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
New Jersey at Colorado, 9 p.m.