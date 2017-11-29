Blue Jackets score twice in shootout to top Hurricanes 3-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Cam Atkinson and Artemi Panarin scored in the shootout to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a 3-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night.

Zach Werenski had a goal and an assist, and Josh Anderson also scored for the Blue Jackets, who won their first game after their season-best six-game winning streak ended. Columbus has won five in a row at home.

Joonas Korpisalo, making a rare start in place of Sergei Bobrovsky, made 29 saves in regulation and overtime and stopped two more shots in the shootout for the Blue Jackets. Bobrovsky leads the league in save percentage and goals-against average and got his first night off in three weeks as Korpisalo made his fifth start.

Noah Hanifan scored in the first period for Carolina, and Brock McGinn tied it midway through the third. Scott Darling had 36 saves for the Hurricanes, who had gone 6-3-1 in their past 10 games.

Columbus outshot Carolina 5-2 in overtime.

Down a goal and starting to find more open ice in the third period, McGinn sent a shot from the slot past Korpisalo for his sixth goal this season.

Anderson put Columbus on the board early in the opening period with his team-leading ninth goal, converting a 2-on-1 one-handed feed from Pierre-Luc Dubois.

Columbus struck quickly again in the second period to pull ahead 2-1 when Werenski sent a wrist shot from the right circle over Darling's glove. Alexander Wennberg, out the last six games with an injury, pulled up inside the blue line and sent a cross-ice pass to set up Werenski.

NOTES: John Tortorella became the third coach to win 100 games for Columbus. ... Carolina kicked off a stretch of playing 10 of 12 games on the road.

UP NEXT:

Columbus: The Blue Jackets host Anaheim on Friday.

Carolina: The Hurricanes visit the Rangers on Friday.

