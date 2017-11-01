Taiwan team crowned e-sport champions for the 5th year: Arena of Valor

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan video game team, SMG: Still Moving Under Gunfire, won the championship title yet again at the AIC: Arena of Valor International Championship 2017 Asia last Sunday in Seoul, reported CNA.

This is the fifth consecutive year Taiwan gamers dominated the Arena of Valor competition. The team competed against 12 other teams from Thailand, Vietnam, Hong Kong, India, and South Korea.

Below is a chart of the prize money awarded to each finalist team from AOV PRO blog:



Arena of Valor 2017 Asia Championship prize money distribution table (Courtesy AOV PRO blog)

After three days of competition, victory came in the final round for SMG after the 4:1 defeat of the Vietnamese team, Game TV.

This year's competitive team formed in July and quickly aced the necessary qualifying matches to advance to Seoul.

The SMG team captain, Chien Chung-lu (兼中路) said he feels that;

'[our] team was able to take the gold because we have deep trust in each other, so when running battle plays and campaigns [we] had an exceptional advantage over the other teams.’

The team will take a short break and resume practice play in January to prepare for the springtime competitions.