All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 23 16 5 2 34 86 62 New Jersey 24 14 6 4 32 78 74 Columbus 24 15 8 1 31 69 58 Toronto 25 15 9 1 31 88 77 N.Y. Islanders 23 14 7 2 30 84 74 Washington 25 14 10 1 29 74 75 Pittsburgh 26 13 10 3 29 74 90 N.Y. Rangers 24 13 9 2 28 78 72 Detroit 24 10 9 5 25 69 70 Boston 22 10 8 4 24 60 66 Carolina 22 10 8 4 24 66 67 Montreal 25 10 12 3 23 60 81 Philadelphia 25 8 10 7 23 70 78 Ottawa 22 8 8 6 22 67 74 Florida 23 9 12 2 20 67 79 Buffalo 24 6 14 4 16 55 83 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 24 17 6 1 35 84 63 Winnipeg 24 15 6 3 33 80 64 Vegas 22 15 6 1 31 81 66 Nashville 23 14 6 3 31 73 66 Los Angeles 24 13 8 3 29 69 56 San Jose 23 13 8 2 28 61 51 Calgary 23 13 9 1 27 69 72 Chicago 23 12 8 3 27 74 60 Vancouver 24 11 9 4 26 66 68 Dallas 23 12 10 1 25 67 69 Minnesota 24 11 10 3 25 72 74 Colorado 22 11 9 2 24 73 71 Anaheim 24 10 10 4 24 65 73 Edmonton 24 9 13 2 20 64 79 Arizona 26 6 17 3 15 64 95

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Florida 3, New Jersey 2

Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 4, OT

Montreal 3, Columbus 1

Winnipeg 7, Minnesota 2

Chicago 7, Anaheim 3

Tuesday's Games

San Jose 3, Philadelphia 1

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Ottawa at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Colorado, 9 p.m.