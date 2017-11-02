New partners and destinations cap successful year for Tigerair Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Tigerair Taiwan continues to expand its flight offerings, destinations cities, and international partnerships. Most recently, it was announced that Tigerair Taiwan signed an MOU with South Korea's T'Way airlines to offer code sharing services.

The Chairman of Tigerair Taiwan and the Chief Executive of T'Way Airlines made a statement on Monday from the cargo center of Gimpo International Airport, reports CNA.

The code sharing initiative between the two airlines is expected to help expand connecting networks, and make travel more convenient for travelers to schedule connecting flights on the budget airlines.

T'Way airlines currently operates flights from Songshan International Airport to Gimpo International Airport, as well as flights between Taoyuan International Airport and Daegu International Airport. New routes are expected from Incheon to Taichung and Kaohsiung in the upcoming year.

With the new agreement between Tigerair and T'Way, travelers going to and from both countries will find it much more convenient to schedule connecting flights in the country of their destination.

Currently, Tigerair offers flights to 21 destinations, including three routes to Korea.

The MOU agreement comes on the heels of another announcement last week that Tigerair will be launching a new direct flight to Komatsu Airport in Japan, where the airline maintains 13 flight routes.

The flights to Komastu planned to begin in January 2018, will be the 14th location for Tigerair in Japan, which is the most important market for the young airline.

Tigerair Taiwan was founded in 2014 as an LLC joint venture between China Airlines and Tiger Airways Holdings. However in 2017, it became a wholly owned subsidiary of China Airlines.

In the first three years as a joint venture, the airline accrued a significant debt establishing routes and offering exceptional fares. However, since the business became a subsidiary of China Airlines, its fortunes appear to be changing course.

In 2017 it was reported to be the fourth largest flight provider of international capacity operating from Taiwan, behind only China Airlines, EVA Air, and Cathay Pacific Airways.

Given its success in 2017, the airline is hopeful that it will overcome its initial setbacks. The success of routes to Japan, as well as the popular route from Taoyuan to Macau, and now the partnership with T'Way in Korea, are all promising signs for the young airline.

Current sales figures expect that Tigerair will book a total of 2.25 million round trip tickets serving the Taiwan market in 2017, which is a 38 percent increase from sales in 2016.