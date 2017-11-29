10 Things to Know for Wednesday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Wednesday:

1. TAX OVERHAUL ADVANCES IN SENATE

Republicans hold together and push their signature tax bill through the Senate Budget Committee. But the measure's destiny remains unclear.

2. WHAT'S RAMPING UP GLOBAL TENSION

North Korea abruptly ends a 10-week pause in its weapons testing by launching what the Pentagon says is an intercontinental ballistic missile — possibly its longest-range test yet.

3. COURT SMOOTHS LINES OF AUTHORITY AT FINANCIAL WATCHDOG

A federal judge rules in favor of Trump in his effort to appoint an acting head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

4. LIBYAN CLEARED OF MOST SERIOUS CHARGES

A federal jury convicts the suspected militant of terror, but not murder, in the 2012 Benghazi attacks that killed the U.S. ambassador and three other Americans.

5. REVEALED! WHEN, WHERE OF ROYAL NUPTIALS

It will be a May wedding on the glorious grounds of Windsor Castle for love-struck Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

6. AIR FORCE ACKNOWLEDGES COMMUNICATIONS BREAKDOWNS

The service says its failure to report the criminal history of the former airman who massacred 26 people at a Texas church in early November was part of a pattern of such lapses.

7. WHERE JEROME POWELL SEES RED TAPE

Trump's pick to be chairman of the Federal Reserve tells senators at his confirmation hearing that he believes some bank regulations can be rolled back.

8. COUNTERFEIT DRUGS A SCOURGE IN POOR COUNTRIES

The World Health Organization says that about 11 percent of medicines in developing countries are fake and likely responsible for many deaths.

9. JAY-Z POISED FOR BIG NIGHT AT GRAMMYS

The artist racks up eight nominations for the 2018 awards show, including for album, song and record of the year.

10. WHO'S SWITCHING SIGNAL-CALLERS

The New York Giants are changing quarterbacks for first time in more than 13 years, benching Eli Manning in favor of Geno Smith.