Mexico taps new central bank governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's president has named Alejandro Diaz de Leon as the new governor of the country's central bank.

Diaz de Leon is currently deputy governor of the Bank of Mexico and has held a variety of jobs in finance, government and academia. He holds a degree in economics from the Autonomous Technological Institute of Mexico and a master's degree from the Yale School of Management.

A statement Tuesday from President Enrique Pena Nieto's office says Diaz de Leon will assume his new office Friday for a term that runs through the end of 2021.

He replaces Agustin Carstens, who tendered his resignation earlier this month.