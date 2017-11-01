Taiwan confident it can keep Palau as an ally

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Foreign Minister David Lee (李大維) said Wednesday he was watching developments in the Pacific island nation of Palau, but was confident it would remain an ally of Taiwan.

Due to pressure and intimidation from China, only 20 countries, mostly small or impoverished nations in the Pacific, Latin America, the Caribbean and Africa, still maintain official diplomatic relations with Taipei.

The concern about Palau follows an order by the Chinese government banning its tour groups from visiting the Pacific holiday destination as well as the Vatican, Taiwan’s only European ally.

Responding to questions from lawmakers about the issue, Lee confirmed that Palau had caused him to wrack his brains, though he was unwilling to say in public why. The problems could be overcome, the Central News Agency reported the minister as saying.

Pushed by legislators, Lee described the current state of Taiwan-Palau relations as flashing a “yellow-green light.”

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) recently had called for more direct flights between the two countries, possibly to make up for the loss of Chinese visitors to the Pacific island nation.

As to the Vatican, Lee described relations as intensive, with frequent meetings between representatives of the two sides and daily reports back to his ministry from its representative office, CNA reported.