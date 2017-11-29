Brazil's Chapecoense pays tribute to crash victims

SAO PAULO (AP) — Fans were gathering at the stadium of Brazilian soccer club Chapecoense on Tuesday night, paying their respects and praying for the victims of a plane crash a year ago that killed 19 of the team's players.

A vigil will be held in the early hours of Wednesday at the Arena Conda stadium, where photos are being displayed of all 71 people killed in the crash, with a Roman Catholic mass to follow later in the day at the city's main church.

Chapecoense's plane went down en route to the club's first ever South American tournament final in Colombia, after it ran out of fuel near Medellin, Colombia. It crashed late at night on Nov. 28 local time, though it was already Nov. 29 in Brazil, which is marking the anniversary Wednesday.

The southern Brazilian team was later awarded the Copa Sudamericana title, South America's second most prestigious soccer tournament.