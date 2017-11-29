The Latest: Senate GOP gives Trump another victory on judges

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the Senate confirming another of President Donald Trump's judicial nominees (all times local):

6:10 p.m.

The Senate has voted largely along party lines to confirm one of President Donald Trump's legal advisers to serve on what is often described as America's second highest court.

The vote to confirm Gregory Katsas, 53, of Virginia, was 50-48.

Katsas has worked as Trump's deputy counsel. That prompted concerns from Democratic lawmakers who questioned whether he would be truly independent in cases involving the Trump administration.

Katsas sought to defuse those concerns by promising to recuse himself from cases involving his work at the White House.

Katsas will replace conservative, retired Judge Janice Rogers Brown on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

1:15 p.m.

The Senate is poised to confirm the nomination of one of President Donald Trump's legal advisers to serve on a powerful appellate court.

Democrats say they don't trust that Gregory Katsas, 53, will be truly independent in cases involving the president, but they are relatively powerless to stop his confirmation.

Katsas has worked on some of the president's most high-profile and contentious decisions, including his executive orders restricting travel for citizens of predominantly Muslim countries and his decision to end a program protecting some young immigrants from deportation.

Katsas serves as deputy assistant to the president and deputy counsel. He says he will recuse himself from cases involving his work at the White House.

Katsas would be the ninth appellate court nominee to win confirmation during Trump's presidency.