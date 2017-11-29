Report: Drones more damaging than bird strikes to planes

Drones that collide with planes cause more damage than birds of the same size because of their solid parts such as motors and batteries.

That's according to a study released by the Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday.

The report's researchers say aircraft-manufacturing standards designed for bird strikes aren't appropriate for ensuring planes can withstand collisions with drones.

Reports of close calls between drones and airliners have surged. Canadian officials say a drone hit a small charter plane last month over Quebec City, the first such incident in Canada. The plane landed safely.

A team of researchers from four universities used computers to simulate collisions between drones weighing 2.7 to 8 pounds (1.2 to 3.6 kilograms) and common airliners and business jets. In some cases, drones would have penetrated the plane's skin.