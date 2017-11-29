Newcastle ends 4-game losing run by drawing 2-2 at West Brom

WEST BROMWICH, England (AP) — Newcastle ended a run of four straight Premier League losses by coming from two goals down to draw 2-2 at West Bromwich Albion, whose winless run stretched to 13 games ahead of its likely appointment of Alan Pardew as manager.

Pardew, who will reportedly be hired on Wednesday, will inherit a side two points above the Premier League relegation zone.

Hal Robson-Kanu and Sam Field put Albion 2-0 up by the 56th minute at The Hawthorns, but Ciaran Clark reduced the deficit in the 59th and Newcastle equalized through Jonny Evans' own goal in the 83rd.

Newcastle's comeback moved the team up to 12th place and five points clear of the bottom three ahead of a weekend trip to Chelsea.

Pardew, who wasn't at the match, will take on former club Crystal Palace on Saturday should his appointment be confirmed.