Sevilla coach Berizzo has surgery for prostate cancer

MADRID (AP) — Spanish club Sevilla says coach Eduardo "Toto" Berizzo successfully underwent surgery to treat prostate cancer on Tuesday.

The club said the coach's return will depend on his recovery from the procedure.

No other details were given.

Assistant manager Ernesto Marcucci is coaching the first team until Berizzo is back.

Sevilla announced last week that the 48-year-old Argentine was diagnosed with a malignant prostate tumor.

Sevilla lies fifth in the Spanish league.

