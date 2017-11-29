The Latest: Judge rules for Trump over watchdog leadership

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the dispute over leadership of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (all times local):

5:40 p.m.

A White House spokesman is applauding a court ruling in favor of President Donald Trump's effort to appoint the acting head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Principal Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah says Tuesday that the decision "provides further support for the President's rightful authority" to tap Mick Mulvaney, currently the White House's budget director.

He adds that it is "time for the Democrats to stop enabling this brazen political stunt by a rogue employee."

In a ruling from the bench Tuesday afternoon, Judge Timothy Kelly declined to stop on an emergency basis the president from making Mulvaney the acting director of the CFPB.

In doing so, Kelly ruled against Leandra English, the CFPB's deputy director. English had requested an emergency restraining order to stop Mulvaney from becoming acting director, claiming the position was rightfully hers.