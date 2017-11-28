BC-SOC--English Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:
|Friday's Match
West Ham 1, Leicester 1
|Saturday's Matches
Crystal Palace 2, Stoke 1
Man United 1, Brighton 0
Tottenham 1, West Brom 1
Swansea 0, Bournemouth 0
Newcastle 0, Watford 3
Liverpool 1, Chelsea 1
|Sunday's Matches
Southampton 4, Everton 1
Burnley 0, Arsenal 1
Huddersfield 1, Man City 2
|Tuesday's Matches
Millwall 0, Hull 0
Aston Villa 2, Sunderland 1
Sheffield United 4, Fulham 5
Nottingham Forest 1, Norwich 0
Barnsley 0, Cardiff 1
Derby 2, QPR 0
Brentford 1, Burton Albion 1
Bristol City 1, Preston 2
Bolton 2, Reading 2
|Wednesday's Matches
Ipswich 2, Sheffield Wednesday 2
Wolverhampton 4, Leeds 1
Middlesbrough 2, Birmingham 0
|Saturday's Matches
Barnsley 0, Leeds 2
Wolverhampton 5, Bolton 1
Reading 0, Sheffield Wednesday 0
Fulham 1, Millwall 0
Burton Albion 0, Sunderland 2
Norwich 1, Preston 1
Aston Villa 2, Ipswich 0
Hull 2, Bristol City 3
Middlesbrough 0, Derby 3
Sheffield United 1, Birmingham 1
|Sunday's Match
Nottingham Forest 0, Cardiff 2
|Monday's Match
QPR 2, Brentford 2
|Tuesday's Matches
Blackpool 1, Gillingham 1
Plymouth 2, Northampton 0
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Southend 1
Oxford United 2, Blackburn 4
Walsall 4, Fleetwood Town 2
Charlton 2, Rochdale 1
Bury 1, Shrewsbury 0
Peterborough 2, Portsmouth 1
Bradford 1, Scunthorpe 2
Wigan 3, Doncaster 0
Oldham 0, AFC Wimbledon 0
|Saturday's Matches
Doncaster 2, Milton Keynes Dons 1
Scunthorpe 2, Charlton 0
Southend 1, Oxford United 1
AFC Wimbledon 1, Walsall 2
Portsmouth 1, Plymouth 0
Shrewsbury 0, Bradford 1
Blackburn 2, Bristol Rovers 1
Northampton 0, Bury 0
Rochdale 2, Peterborough 0
Gillingham 0, Oldham 0
Fleetwood Town 0, Blackpool 0
Rotherham 1, Wigan 3
|Tuesday's Matches
Luton Town 3, Carlisle 0
Grimsby Town 3, Swindon 2
Yeovil 1, Notts County 1
Cheltenham 0, Cambridge United 0
Colchester 1, Lincoln City 0
Port Vale 0, Mansfield Town 4
Accrington Stanley 1, Wycombe 0
Stevenage 1, Coventry 1
Newport County 1, Barnet 2
Morecambe 0, Crewe 1
Crawley Town 3, Exeter 1
Chesterfield 3, Forest Green Rovers 2
|Saturday's Matches
Mansfield Town 2, Chesterfield 2
Forest Green Rovers 1, Cheltenham 1
Wycombe 2, Yeovil 1
Crewe 1, Luton Town 2
Lincoln City 3, Port Vale 1
Notts County 2, Colchester 1
Barnet 0, Grimsby Town 2
Cambridge United 1, Stevenage 0
Exeter 2, Accrington Stanley 0
Carlisle 1, Morecambe 1
Coventry 1, Crawley Town 1
Swindon 0, Newport County 1