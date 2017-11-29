Taiwan's office to relocate from Nigeria's capital in two weeks

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s Foreign Minister David Lee (李大維) said in a Legislative Yuan session on Wednesday that the country’s de-facto embassy in Nigeria would move from the capital Abuja to Lagos within two weeks.

Lee said Taiwanese officials in Nigeria were preparing for relocation and that they would move to Lagos under local police escort.

An unnamed official told the Central News Agency that after the relocation is completed, the ministry would demand Nigerian officials in Taiwan to move their office from Taipei on the basis of reciprocity.

The Nigerian government publicly asked for Taiwan’s embassy to be moved away from Abuja in January 2017, among other requests such as changing the name of the office and reducing personnel.

In June, the Nigerian government’s stance became even tougher. It sent 25 police officers to seal off Taiwan’s office and dispel the officials inside. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs later filed a protestation against Nigeria’s violent behavior.

Apart from Nigeria, four countries which have no formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan have asked the Taiwan office in their countries to change the name, including Bahrain, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, and Ecuador, this year due to Chinese pressure.