Tottenham slips up again with 2-1 loss at Leicester

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Tottenham slipped up again in the Premier League by losing 2-1 at Leicester thanks to beautifully taken goals by Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez on Tuesday.

It was a third loss in its last five league games for Tottenham, which has slumped 13 points behind first-place Manchester City, having played a game more.

The Vardy-Mahrez double act propelled Leicester to its improbable league title triumph in the 2015-16 season and their goals were a reminder of their class.

Vardy met Marc Albrighton's left-wing cross with a volleyed lob in the 13th minute, leaving goalkeeper Hugo Lloris stranded.

Mahrez made it 2-0 on the stroke of halftime when he ran down the right on a counter-attack, cut inside defender Jan Vertonghen, and curled a left-foot shot into the far corner.

It was mostly Tottenham in the second half, and Harry Kane grabbed his 10th goal of the season by meeting substitute Erik Lamela's pass with a finish high into the net in the 79th minute.

Lamela came on for his first appearance in 13 months.

Leicester survived a penalty appeal when Danny Rose tumbled in injury time and claimed its biggest win under new coach Claude Puel.

Tottenham has picked up just four points from a possible 15 in its last five matches.