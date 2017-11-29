Man United beats Watford 4-2 to keep in sight of City

WATFORD, England (AP) — A first-half double from Ashley Young and Jesse Lingard's 60-meter solo goal helped Manchester United beat Watford 4-2 on Tuesday to keep in sight of Premier League leader Manchester City.

Watford fought back from 3-0 down with goals in the 77th and 84th minutes, but Lingard ensured the hosts would not complete the comeback by running from inside his own half, skipping past two defenders before finding the corner.

Young, a former Watford player, drove home the opening goal from outside the box in the 19th minute, and curled a free kick into the top corner for 2-0 in the 25th.

United capitalized on poor defending by Watford to score a third in the 32nd minute, with Anthony Martial running onto Romelu Lukaku's pass to slot home a finish from the edge of the area.

Goals by Troy Deeney, with a penalty, and Abdoulaye Doucoure brought Watford back into the game, only for Lingard to have the final say.

United closed to within five points of City, which plays Southampton on Wednesday.