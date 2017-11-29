Exhibit of art by Guantanamo terror suspects sparks outrage

NEW YORK (AP) — An exhibit showing art by current and former terror suspects at the Guantanamo Bay detention center has sparked outrage, and a policy shift on how such works should be handled in the future.

The 36 pieces on display at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York City consist mostly of seascapes and still-life paintings of flowers or fruit. They were released to the men's attorneys after being vetted by the U.S. government.

But complaints about the show, particularly the fact that some of the works are available for purchase, spurred the Department of Defense to reconsider that policy.

The Pentagon issued a statement saying any art produced by detainees at Guantanamo Bay remains the property of the U.S. government.