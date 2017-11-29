Buffalo Wild Wings and Thor Industries climb; Momo tumbles

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:

Buffalo Wild Wings Inc., up $9.20 to $155.60

The restaurant chain agreed to be acquired by Arby's Restaurant Group for $157 a share, or $2.4 billion.

Emerson Electric Co., up $2.27 to $64.15

The company withdrew its offer for Rockwell Automation, which rejected several bids from Emerson.

Thor Industries Inc., up $18.12 to $154.37

The RV maker had a much stronger first quarter than analysts expected.

Toll Brothers Inc., up $1.29 to $49.47

Home prices rose at their fastest pace in more than three years in September.

Tech Data Corp., up $9.54 to $102.76

The information technology products company had a better-than-expected third quarter and gave strong fourth-quarter forecasts.

Momo Inc., down $5.82 to $25.08

The mobile social networking company's third-quarter profit fell short of expectations.

TCF Financial Corp., up $1.71 to $20.14

The bank holding company said it will stop originating indirect auto loans and plans to buy back $150 million in stock.

Johnson Controls International PLC, up $1.33 to $38.42

Industrial companies did better than the rest of the market Tuesday.