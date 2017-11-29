Marcelo appears in Madrid court in tax fraud case

MADRID (AP) — Spanish prosecutors say Real Madrid left back Marcelo has appeared in a Madrid court to face a charge of tax fraud.

Prosecutors are accusing the Brazil international of having defrauded authorities of 490,917.70 euros ($585,284) by using companies abroad to handle his earnings from image rights.

Spanish media said Tuesday that Marcelo is making a deal with prosecutors and tax authorities to pay back the money he is accused of not paying.

Prosecutors did not give any additional details.

Marcelo, who joined Real Madrid from Brazilian club Fluminense in 2007, is the latest player to be targeted by tax authorities in Spain.

Last year, Lionel Messi and his father were found guilty on three counts of defrauding tax authorities of 4.1 million euros ($4.8 million) from income made from image rights.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Ricardo Carvalho, Angel Di Maria, Javier Mascherano, Radamel Falcao and Fabio Coentrao are among other players investigated by Spanish authorities.

Former Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho, currently at Manchester United, also is being investigated.

___

More AP Spanish soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/LaLiga