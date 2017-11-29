Military helicopter crashes in southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero say one person has died in the crash of a military helicopter.

State security spokesman Roberto Alvarez says the small Air Force helicopter was fumigating opium poppy fields when it crashed near Coatepec in the mountains about 60 miles (100 kilometers) west of the state capital, Chilpancingo.

State police and soldiers responded to the crash site Tuesday morning. Alvarez says the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Alvarez says it was not immediately known if anyone else was aboard the helicopter.

The military has been working to eradicate opium poppy fields in Guerrero.